Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Holdings Cut by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.97.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

