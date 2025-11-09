FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 404.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $137.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.41. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $119.83 and a 12-month high of $144.45. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

