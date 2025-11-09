Brio Consultants LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,402 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 64,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.36 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

