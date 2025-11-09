Brio Consultants LLC Takes Position in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF $MMCA

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 1.91% of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MMCA opened at $21.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

About NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF

The IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

