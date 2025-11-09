Brio Consultants LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $118.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $112.76.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

