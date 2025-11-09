Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Third Avenue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 79,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KALU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of KALU opened at $94.53 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.70%.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

