Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Invests $749,000 in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 242.9% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total value of $32,681.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,567.20. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.10.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $278.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.56. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $291.59.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

