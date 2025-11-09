Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,477 Shares of Life360, Inc. $LIF

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Life360 were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Life360 by 937.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Life360 by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Life360 Stock Performance

Life360 stock opened at $90.93 on Friday. Life360, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.62 and a fifty-two week high of $112.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.17 and a beta of 3.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life360

Life360 ( NASDAQ:LIF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Life360 had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company had revenue of $115.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Life360 has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Goines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 71,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,238,047.83. The trade was a 21.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Philip Coghlan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 67,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,016.04. This trade represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,729 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,103. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Life360 from $55.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Life360 from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.43.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

