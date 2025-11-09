Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,141 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,489,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $385,010,000 after acquiring an additional 25,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,778.72. The trade was a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.56. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $291.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC increased their price target on Alphabet to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

