Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,103 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SkyWest were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYW. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SkyWest by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 478.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SkyWest by 32.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SKYW shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of SkyWest from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on SkyWest from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $3,017,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 404,883 shares in the company, valued at $46,990,720.98. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Welch sold 10,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,160,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,666.53. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $4,412,120. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.72. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.