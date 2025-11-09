Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gen Digital Inc. $GEN

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gen Digital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,690,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gen Digital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,067,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,126,000 after purchasing an additional 768,652 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Gen Digital by 37.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,358,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,052 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Gen Digital by 43.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,270,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,662,000 after buying an additional 3,724,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Gen Digital during the first quarter worth about $299,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Gen Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GEN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gen Digital from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Gen Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gen Digital from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gen Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Gen Digital in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Gen Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEN opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Gen Digital Inc. has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $32.22.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 14.12%.The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Gen Digital has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.510-2.56 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gen Digital Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gen Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Gen Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gen Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gen Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.