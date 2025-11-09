Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PODD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Insulet from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.76.

Insulet Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $319.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $325.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. Insulet has a 1-year low of $230.05 and a 1-year high of $353.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Insulet had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

