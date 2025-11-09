Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 999 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,529,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,809,000 after purchasing an additional 374,304 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 182.1% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 342,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,063,000 after purchasing an additional 221,155 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,059,000 after buying an additional 136,693 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 429,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,918,000 after buying an additional 133,142 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 528.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 131,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after buying an additional 110,427 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $128.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $76.26 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.67 and a 200-day moving average of $114.80.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

