Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,380,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,293,000 after acquiring an additional 697,494 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,672,000 after purchasing an additional 554,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,399,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,730,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,782,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.82. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

