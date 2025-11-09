Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $390,000 Holdings in Nice $NICE

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nice by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Nice in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Nice by 1,388.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Nice Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $123.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Nice has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $200.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. Nice had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Nice from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research note on Friday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.25.

About Nice



NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

