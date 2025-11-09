Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IVE opened at $207.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.07 and its 200 day moving average is $198.04. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $211.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.