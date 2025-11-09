10,228 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB Acquired by Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,209.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 228,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 211,168 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,535 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $25.84 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

