Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Holdings Decreased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 2.6% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $44,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $75.75. The stock has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

