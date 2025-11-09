VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Sold by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $72.55 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.42 and a 12-month high of $85.08. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.75.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.