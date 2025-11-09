5,999 Shares in CVS Health Corporation $CVS Purchased by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,999 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 503.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,896,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $128,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,257 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 409,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 25.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 648,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,920,000 after buying an additional 129,535 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 20.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $231,808,000 after acquiring an additional 572,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in CVS Health by 122.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 565,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $79.00 on Friday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.12%.The company had revenue of $102.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 700.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

