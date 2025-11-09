Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Acquired by Efficient Advisors LLC

Efficient Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $21,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.1888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

