SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG Stake Raised by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,960,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 99.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,074,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489,573 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,394,006,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,237,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,806,000 after purchasing an additional 773,953 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,884,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,660,000 after buying an additional 1,624,308 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The stock has a market cap of $93.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

