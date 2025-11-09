Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 25,749 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF $INTF

Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up 1.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTF. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 74,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period.

Stock Up 0.5%

INTF stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67.

Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

