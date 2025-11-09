Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB is Efficient Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $102,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of VB stock opened at $253.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.59. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.