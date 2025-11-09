Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,654,245,000 after buying an additional 870,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,434 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $844,137,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $507,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.9%

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $121.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.27.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

