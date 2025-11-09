First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. $TMCI

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,105 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.44% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the first quarter worth $2,120,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth $1,762,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $5,987,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.06.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $282.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

