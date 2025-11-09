Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Bel Fuse worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 147.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of BELFB opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.05. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $161.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.71 and its 200-day moving average is $114.65.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $188.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BELFB

About Bel Fuse

(Free Report)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BELFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.