Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Sharp Financial Services LLC

Sharp Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.1% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,040,162,000 after purchasing an additional 90,533,328 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,316,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $259,539,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,509 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,521,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $496.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $513.88 and a 200-day moving average of $492.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 192,555 shares of company stock worth $97,840,842. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $630.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, October 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Arete Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.47.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

