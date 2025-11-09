Bornite Capital Management LP Has $28.10 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.8% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $28,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $551.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $499.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $572.24 and a 200-day moving average of $569.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $669.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.26.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

