100,000 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Acquired by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,000. Bornite Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Steel Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,066,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,897 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,088,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,238,000 after buying an additional 630,935 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 433.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,816,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,211,000 after buying an additional 1,475,767 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,675,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,541,000 after buying an additional 484,304 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,599,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,012,000 after buying an additional 52,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $165.00 target price on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total transaction of $1,343,180.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 117,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,057,499.72. The trade was a 6.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.6%

NASDAQ STLD opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $164.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

