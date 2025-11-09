Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 542,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. increased its position in shares of Apple by 62.0% in the second quarter. Summa Corp. now owns 16,652 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the second quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.6% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,874 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,874,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $268.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $277.32.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $102.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,300 shares of company stock valued at $57,586,933. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. CLSA upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Melius boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.22.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

