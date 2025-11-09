RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $477,000. IFC Advisors LLC lifted its position in RTX by 4.3% in the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 34,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $177.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.37. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $181.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

