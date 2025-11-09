Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,904 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 10.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Dbs Bank upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. HSBC raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $69.20 to $73.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,453,722.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,730. This represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

