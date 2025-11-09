Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 3,123 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 51.0% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Coterra Energy by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $558.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.43.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

