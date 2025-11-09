Q1 EPS Estimate for Super Micro Computer Cut by Analyst

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus set a $64.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This trade represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 17.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

