Anirudh Devgan Sells 5,550 Shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,550 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $1,819,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 195,844 shares in the company, valued at $64,197,663.20. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $325.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 30.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 69,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,541,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

