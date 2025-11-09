JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $182.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.44.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $127.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.46. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $126.64 and a 12 month high of $245.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in Constellation Brands by 341.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.