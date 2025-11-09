TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Price

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.61% from the company’s previous close.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

MCHP opened at $56.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $682,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,886.25. This represents a 24.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $505,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

