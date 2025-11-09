Keybank National Association OH Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.8% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $491,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 62.5% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, KGI Securities lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.18 and a 200-day moving average of $287.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $318.01. The company has a market cap of $864.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

