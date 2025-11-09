Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $278,000 Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 63,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.9% in the second quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 712,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after purchasing an additional 73,417 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $314.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

