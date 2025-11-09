JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMUB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

