Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 711 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $314.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $864.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, KGI Securities raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

