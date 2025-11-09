16,247 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $181,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.50. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

