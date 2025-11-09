Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF $FTXN

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.47% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,367 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTXN opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.58. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.76.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

