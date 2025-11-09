Sigma Planning Corp Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF $VOX

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,319,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,094,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 321.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 150,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,638 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 166.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,456,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOX opened at $182.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $129.33 and a 52 week high of $192.83.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.