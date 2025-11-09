Laurent Moll Sells 32,775 Shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) COO Laurent Moll sold 32,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $505,390.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 311,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,316.20. This trade represents a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Arteris Trading Down 2.8%

Arteris stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $632.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Arteris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arteris from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIP. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Arteris by 59.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 49,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arteris by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,594,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after buying an additional 120,947 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Arteris by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 292,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

About Arteris

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.