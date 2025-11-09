Mike Rose Purchases 10,000 Shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) insider Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.83 per share, with a total value of C$598,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 8,197,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$490,470,903.86. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their position.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 10th, Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$60.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$604,200.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$61.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$305,928.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Performance

Shares of TOU opened at C$60.09 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$55.40 and a one year high of C$70.83. The company has a market cap of C$23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$60.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$74.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$74.10.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp is a Canadian energy company engaged in natural gas and crude oil acquisition, exploration, development, and production in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

