Insider Buying: Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) CEO Purchases $463,000.00 in Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) CEO Harry Sommer bought 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $463,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 720,728 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,882.56. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCLH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $1,219,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,347,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 543,399 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 795.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 152,461 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

