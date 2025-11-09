Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBERY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

Geberit Trading Up 0.8%

Geberit Company Profile

Shares of GBERY opened at $77.91 on Friday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $53.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.90 and its 200-day moving average is $75.23.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

