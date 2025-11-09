Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.50.
GAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th.
Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a market cap of $554.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.
Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $25.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.58 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
